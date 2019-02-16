Services
Martin Funeral Home - CLANTON
1300 4TH AVENUE N
Clanton, AL 35046
(205) 755-3550
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Martin Chapel
Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Martin Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolly Weldon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolly R. Weldon


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Dolly R. Weldon Obituary
Dolly R. Weldon

Wetumpka - Dolly R. Weldon, 78, of Wetumpka died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Wetumpka Health & Rehab, Wetumpka.

She was born on Wednesday, July 17, 1940 in Chilton Co., AL, Daughter of the late William P. Robinson, Sr. and the late Lutie Scott Robinson.

She was a Homemaker.

Surviving are Husband, Herschell Weldon; Children, Mabel Thames (Lloyd), Frankie Armstrong (Robert), Dana Broome (Bryan), Tim Ford (Sonya), Diane Collier (Steve); Grandchildren, Tiffany Whatley (Wesley), Leeann Williams, Stephanie Edwards (Andy), Tim Ford, Jr., Kenny Owens, Alyshia Lawrence (Josh), Jeff Ford, Emily Hudson (Jack), Travis Byram (Victoria), Stephanie Byrum; Great-Grandchildren, Michael Armstrong, Greggory Armstrong, Andrew Edwards, Skyler Edwards, Darien Whatley, Christian Lawrence, Blakelyn Byrum, Braiden Byrum; Brother, Travis Robinson (Bernadine); Sisters, Norma J. Edwards, Linda Copeland; Host of Nieces & Nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, William P. Robinson, Sr. & Lutie L. Robinson, Brothers, William P., Jr., Billy S., Floyd, L.D., Bobby F., O'Neal, Sisters, Dorris Robinson, Mildred Varden, Daughters, Ellen Thames, Debbie Williams.

Friends will be received from 11-1, Friday, February 15, 2019 @ Martin Chapel.

Services will be held Friday, February 15, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. at Martin Chapel.

Interment will follow in Scott Cemetery, Thorsby, AL.

The family would like to say a very special thank you to Wetumpka Health & Rehab nurses & staff for the care and comfort they provided for Mrs. Weldon.

Martin Funeral Home directing.

www.martinfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Martin Funeral Home - CLANTON
Download Now