|
|
Dolly R. Weldon
Wetumpka - Dolly R. Weldon, 78, of Wetumpka died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Wetumpka Health & Rehab, Wetumpka.
She was born on Wednesday, July 17, 1940 in Chilton Co., AL, Daughter of the late William P. Robinson, Sr. and the late Lutie Scott Robinson.
She was a Homemaker.
Surviving are Husband, Herschell Weldon; Children, Mabel Thames (Lloyd), Frankie Armstrong (Robert), Dana Broome (Bryan), Tim Ford (Sonya), Diane Collier (Steve); Grandchildren, Tiffany Whatley (Wesley), Leeann Williams, Stephanie Edwards (Andy), Tim Ford, Jr., Kenny Owens, Alyshia Lawrence (Josh), Jeff Ford, Emily Hudson (Jack), Travis Byram (Victoria), Stephanie Byrum; Great-Grandchildren, Michael Armstrong, Greggory Armstrong, Andrew Edwards, Skyler Edwards, Darien Whatley, Christian Lawrence, Blakelyn Byrum, Braiden Byrum; Brother, Travis Robinson (Bernadine); Sisters, Norma J. Edwards, Linda Copeland; Host of Nieces & Nephews.
She was preceded in death by her Parents, William P. Robinson, Sr. & Lutie L. Robinson, Brothers, William P., Jr., Billy S., Floyd, L.D., Bobby F., O'Neal, Sisters, Dorris Robinson, Mildred Varden, Daughters, Ellen Thames, Debbie Williams.
Friends will be received from 11-1, Friday, February 15, 2019 @ Martin Chapel.
Services will be held Friday, February 15, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. at Martin Chapel.
Interment will follow in Scott Cemetery, Thorsby, AL.
The family would like to say a very special thank you to Wetumpka Health & Rehab nurses & staff for the care and comfort they provided for Mrs. Weldon.
Martin Funeral Home directing.
www.martinfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 16, 2019