Dolores Renfroe
Montgomery - Dolores Renfroe of Montgomery, AL passed away peacefully Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Survived by her daughter, Jan McFarland; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Preceding her in death were husband, Kyle Renfroe Sr., sons Kyle Jr. and Jimmy, and daughter Dolores. Visitation with the family will be Saturday, September 7th at 10:00 AM at The Church of The Holy Comforter. Service at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church of The Holy Comforter, All Saints Episcopal Church, or Respite Ministry at FUMC Cloverdale Park.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 5, 2019