Don George

Don GeorgeMillbrook - Don Wallace George, 82, of Millbrook, passed away July 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Dorris D. George; children, Scott W. George (Tina) and daughter, Donna G. Wilson (Bill); grandchildren, Lauren E. George, Samantha W. Kenerly (Kyle), Davis S. George and Marshall Wilson (Tiffani) and great grandchild, Payton Kenerly. Don was the valedictorian of Collinsville High School in Collinsville, MS. He received his B.S. in Civil Engineering from Mississippi State in 1959. He worked for the Mississippi Highway Department for 7 years and the Federal Highway Administration for 33 years. He was highly respected in his profession. He also briefly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Don was known not only as a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, but also as a good neighbor who was always willing to lend a helping hand. A graveside service for Don will be Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Greenwood Cemetery with a visitation from 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM at Leak Memory Chapel. Pallbearers will be Marshall Wilson, Davis George, Bill Wilson, Scott George, Kyle Kenerly, Cody Hancock and Corby Drone. Honorary Pallbearers will be Wes Elrod, Joseph Dukes, David Stewart, Russell Murphy and Cecil McCall.