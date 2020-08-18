Donald ButlerMontgomery - Donald "Don" Ray Butler, 64, a longtime resident of Montgomery and more recently, Smyrna, Georgia, died on August 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Paula Butler of Montgomery. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Kathy and John Adams. Don was born in Montgomery, Alabama on February 27, 1956. Born into a military family, he traveled the world during his first 16 years - living in California, France, Alabama, Georgia and Maryland until his father retired from the Air force in 1971, and the family back to Montgomery. He graduated from Jefferson Davis High School in 1974 and started college that fall at Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama. Don graduated in 1978 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering and immediately started a position with Goodyear in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Over the following 30 years of his career as an engineer, he worked with several well-known companies - United Technologies, BAE, Werner, and General Dynamics. In 2011, Don was disabled by a stroke while driving home from work, that led to a car accident causing a traumatic brain injury. For the next five years, he resided in Montgomery before moving to Smyrna, Georgia in 2016 with his mother to be near his sister Kathy. His family and friends will miss Don greatly for so many things - his passion for Auburn football, his sharp wit and his smile that would brighten his eyes and melt your heart.A grave-side service will be held at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home on Saturday, August 22nd at 11:00 a.m. in Alabama Heritage Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service at Alabama Heritage on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.