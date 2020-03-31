Services
Peace Mortuary & Funeral Services - Montgomery
3048 Dorchester Dr.
Montgomery, AL 36116
(334) 356-7162
Donald Curtis Knox

Donald Curtis Knox Obituary
Donald Curtis Knox

Donald Curtis Knox, passed away, unexpectedly, on March 24, 2020 at the age of 59. He will be laid to rest on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in the Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, Alabama. Mr. Knox was a very humble man and brave soldier. His memory will be cherished by his close family and friends. A memorial celebration will occur at a later date

Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
