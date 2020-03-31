|
Donald Curtis Knox
Donald Curtis Knox, passed away, unexpectedly, on March 24, 2020 at the age of 59. He will be laid to rest on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in the Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, Alabama. Mr. Knox was a very humble man and brave soldier. His memory will be cherished by his close family and friends. A memorial celebration will occur at a later date
PEACE MORTUARY & FUNERAL SERVICES
3048 DORCHESTER DRIVE MONTGOMERY, AL 36116
334-356-7162
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020