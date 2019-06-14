|
Donald Frederick Taylor
Montgomery - As young man, the one thing Donald Frederick Taylor loved more than Texas was Lena Daniels, a young lady he met on a blind date under the first palm tree crossing the line into Century, Florida. Don and Lena married on October 15, 1971, when he was stationed at Eglin Air Force Base. At that time Don had already served in Thailand during the Vietnam Conflict.
Don and Lena made their permanent home in Montgomery, Alabama, with their two sons Aaron, born in 1975, and Travis, born in 1976. Don was active at Eastern Hills Baptist Church where the whole family toured with the youth choir, singing from Canada to the Bahamas and everywhere in between. Handy with electronics and video technology, Don worked at both Handey's Electronics and Troy University, retiring in 2011.
Don found joy in Texas A&M football, working on his family tree, and in 2013 he became a grandfather when Brooks was born. Bubba, as he was affectionately known by nieces, nephews, and his grandson, beamed from ear to ear anytime family was near.
A devoted husband, father, grandfather and all around family man, Don passed away in his home on June 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Lena; sons, Aaron (Robbyn) Taylor and Travis Anson Taylor; grandson, Brooks Aaron Taylor; brother-in-law, Bob Raack; and many nieces and nephews, who will miss their Bubba.
Don was preceded in death by his parents Ira Alta and Lois Mathis Taylor; and sisters Norma Lois Sturrock and Alta Faye Raack.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 15 at 2:00 p.m. at Leak Memory Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 14, 2019