Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Donald Horne
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Donald Jackson Horne


Donald Jackson Horne Obituary
Donald Jackson Horne

Montgomery - It is with great sadness the family of Donald Jackson Horne announces his passing on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the age of 88. Don will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 70 years, Willie, and his children, Gary (Judi) Horne and Tammy (Trey) Trussell; his grandsons, Cody (Aimee)Trussell and Hunter Horne; his great grandchildren, Grady and Caleigh Trussell. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Jack & Lydia Horne; his daughter, Donna Lynn Horne; his brother, Tom Horn; his sisters, Otis McNear, Gladys Scroggins, Janie Smitherman, OraNell Smith, OraLee Jones and Ann Mize. He loved spending time with his family and he enjoyed fishing. His family claims he was a handyman who could fix anything. He was a faithful member of Ray Thorington Baptist Church. He retired from the US Air Force as a Master Sergeant; and then retired from a 25 year career at IBM. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Leak Memory Chapel at 1:00pm with a Celebration of Life Service at 2:00pm. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019
