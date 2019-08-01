|
Donald L. Meek, COL US Army (Ret)
- - Donald L. Meek, COL US Army (Ret), died after an extended illness on July 17, 2019 at his home in Clearwater, FL. Don, a native son of Prattville, AL, was born on May 21, 1936 to Ella Mae and Raymond (Bogan) Meek. He served his country for over 30 years in the military and received Medals of Valor for his two combat tours in Vietnam. Don held degrees from the University of Alabama and graduated with distinction from several military schools, including the Army War College at Carlisle, PA. After his retirement from the Army, he served several years raising money for the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranch in Safety Harbor, FL. Don is survived by his wife, Janet Meek, and her family. He is also survived by his former spouse and mother of his children, Frances Grant Olson (Robert). He is predeceased by his infant son, Michael. He leaves to cherish his memory his three children, Denise Horn (Steve) of Seaford, VA, Kimberly Meek of Palm Harbor, FL, Joel Meek (Sally) of Prattville, AL and his two sisters, Barbara Meek and Martha Moses of Prattville, AL. He will be missed by his grandchildren: Shannon Moore, Stacy Horn, Jake Brassard, Nilani Meek and Wen Meek; his great-grandchildren: Madison Moore and Maraleigh Herzberg; his nephews: Mike Moses and Jason Moses; and great-nephew Jared Moses, US Army. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM on August 3rd, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Prattville, AL. Don's final resting place will be in Arlington Cemetery, Virginia.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 1, 2019