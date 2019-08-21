Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
1928 - 2019
Destin - Donald Murray Martin, age 91, former longtime resident of Montgomery, now of Destin, Florida, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019. He was born on February 29, 1928, to Robert and Edna Martin. Don graduated from Sidney Lanier High School in 1945. He attended the University of Alabama where he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity before returning to Montgomery and marrying Rita Cohen Martin, his wife of 70 years. Don built a successful real estate business in Montgomery and was an active member of the community, having served as president of the Montgomery Toastmasters and Temple Etz Ahayem where he was instrumental in the building of a new temple. He was a past member of Kiwanis International.

Always quick with a joke and laughter, Don was a lover of life and made friends wherever he went. He leaves behind his cherished family- wife, Rita, three children, Alan Martin, Tyler Brightwell (Kevin), Margaret Bonham (John), grandchildren, Shelby Brightwell, David Bonham, Elizabeth Abshire, Haden and Parker Brightwell, and brother-in-law, Dr. Albert Cohen, along with several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 on August 22nd at Leak Memory Chapel with visitation one hour before. Pallbearers will be David Bonham, Parker Brightwell, Marvin Holthouser , Ed Mandel, Buddy Rousso, Michael Van Griesen, Joseph Warren, and Tim Wyatt. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Montgomery Area Food Bank and the Montgomery Humane Society.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 21, 2019
