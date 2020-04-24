Services
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Prattville - NEWBERRY, DONALD ROBERT, 63, resident of Prattville, AL passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Don was a devout husband and father who loved creating memories with his family. He was a lifelong fan of the Atlanta Braves and University of Alabama athletics. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Conaway and Vernice Wadkins Newberry; sister, Wanda Davis; in-laws, B.L. Corbin and William Klay Corbin. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Kim Corbin Newberry; daughter, Madison Kelley Newberry; son, Matthew Corbin Newberry; sisters, Karen Freese (Pat) and Ginger Long (Johnny); in-laws, Donnie Davis, Wilene Corbin, Kyle Corbin (Myra), and Cathy Corbin; nieces and nephews, Stephanie McCain (Grant), Stacey Davis (Blaire), Scott Davis (Bridget), Austin Freese, John Freese, Whitney Clarke (Kaleb), Cody Corbin (Stacey), Shane Corbin (Ashley), Nick Corbin (Anna), Kristianna Gibson (Garrett); and numerous extended family and friends.

Due to the coronavirus restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to say thank you to DaVita Kidney Care of Prattville for their care and service these past few years. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 24 to Apr. 29, 2020
