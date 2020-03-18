|
Donald Palmer Thompson
Montgomery - 63, a resident of Montgomery for most of his life, died at his Montgomery home on March 15, from complications of his multiple health problems. He is survived by his mother, Elisabeth(Mimi) Thompson, brother, Dr. John A. Thompson(Dianne) of Seattle, WA, sister Helen T. Andersen(Arnold) of Iowa City,IA, sister Beth T. Johnson(Chip) of Montgomery, and a large number of loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, John A. Thompson II. Donald was a graduate of Montgomery Academy, an Eagle Scout, a graduate of the University of Alabama, and a world traveler, having gone around the world multiple times. He enjoyed turkey and quail hunting, water skiing and running in his younger years. He made friends easily and had many longtime, devoted friends who, along with his family, will miss his great sense of humor.
A devoted Christian, Donald was a member of Bethel Worship Center of Wetumpka. Donald's health had deteriorated in recent years, so that he had full time caregivers, for whom we are deeply grateful.
Because of the current worldwide pandemic, the family will have a memorial service at a later date, to be determined.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020