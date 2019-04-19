Services
- - ANDREWS, Donna L. born December 23, 1955 and passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the age of 63. Donna was a loving daughter of William O. Andrews and Buna S. Andrews formerly of Weoka, Alabama. She is preceded in her glorious journey by her parents Olin & Buna, brother Steve Andrews (Lanett, Alabama) and nephew Tony Sullivan (Montgomery, Alabama). Donna is survived by her brothers Gary N. Sullivan (Ann, Dillon, Chase, Hillary, Paula), Grant R. Sullivan (Marie, Blue, Jody) all of Montgomery, AL, brother William "Bub" Andrews (Donna K., Brian, Madison) of Charlotte, NC, also dearest friends SuSu Hildreth, Cindy & Vic Hicks and Sheila Thomas (Albert), Phillis "Pal" Mills and Renny Lambrecht. Donna will be greatly missed by everyone that ever had the pleasure of her smiles and laughter. Donna was a proud 34 year employee of the Sabel Steel Company, Montgomery, AL. She considered everyone there her extended family. Our family would like to thank everyone at Sabel Steel for their gracious caring and support during Donna's time of illness. In lieu of flowers, Donna requested donations be given to the Montgomery Animal Shelter, any Veterans Group or the Trinity United Methodist Church of Weoka, Alabama. As a remembrance to Donna, She would have loved to have stood in Dexter Square and shouted, "God Bless America and Our Veterans and War Eagle Forever"!! Active pallbearers will be Erik Davis, Tom Ely, Mike Stover, Dillon Sullivan, Chase Sullivan, and Vic Hicks. Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Sabel, Philip Brown, Fred Callahan, Jonnie Wood, Jimmy Swink, Renny Lambrecht, Ray "Bugman" Worley, and Sean Sabel. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with the funeral services at 2:00 p.m. at Gassett Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. John Brannon & Johnny Wood officiating. Burial will be a Carolina Cemetery with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 19, 2019
