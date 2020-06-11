Donna Marie Hollingshead
Donna Marie Hollingshead

Montgomery - Hollingshead, Donna Marie (Rezny), a resident of Montgomery, AL., age 75, was born October 14, 1944 and died at home on April 4, 2020. Donna was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Dolores Rezny Chunn. Survivors include her husband of 56 years Tom Hollingshead; son Ronnie Hollingshead (Anise); daughters Leigh Chunn and Kim McNealy (Phil); grandchildren Charis Hand (Kelby); Lauren Black (Mark); Meredith Moon (Nestor); Tyler Moon; and Hannah Chunn; and great-grandchildren Adelaide and Kellan Hand. Some of her most cherished memories were made with her extended 'lake family' of Joe and Kathy Hollingshead, their daughters, Melissa Cassell (Eddie); Jennifer Handey (Trey) and their families.

Donna grew up in Mexia, Alabama. She met Tom while studying at Troy State University, they married, and then they made Montgomery their home for over fifty years. Donna worked briefly as a teacher and then worked with Tom to build his insurance agency. She 'never met a stranger' - until eventually everyone was a stranger. She was slowly taken from us by complications of vascular dementia.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to the Montgomery Humane Society at 1150 John Overton Dr, Montgomery, AL 36110 or to The Family Sunshine Center, PO Box 5160, Montgomery, Alabama 36103-5160.

Due to the Covid-19 recommendations in place at the time of her death, Donna was buried in a private family service on April 7, 2020 at Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens in Montgomery.

Her celebration of life will be held at The Church in the Pines, Eclectic, Alabama, at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 27, 2020. This is an outdoor venue that allows for safe implementation of social distancing guidelines. Masks are encouraged and appreciated.




Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
