Donnie Peck



Montgomery - Mr. Donnie Peck, 51, a resident of Montgomery, AL passed on July 3, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held in his honor on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Peace Mortuary and Funeral Services with Minister Braynard A. Collins, Eulogist. Due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19 social distancing will be practiced. Services will be live streamed via Peace Mortuary's Facebook page.



PEACE MORTUARY & FUNERAL SERVICES



3048 DORCHESTER DRIVE, MONTGOMERY, AL 36116



334-356-7162









