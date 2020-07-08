1/
Donnie Peck
Donnie Peck

Montgomery - Mr. Donnie Peck, 51, a resident of Montgomery, AL passed on July 3, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held in his honor on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Peace Mortuary and Funeral Services with Minister Braynard A. Collins, Eulogist. Due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19 social distancing will be practiced. Services will be live streamed via Peace Mortuary's Facebook page.

PEACE MORTUARY & FUNERAL SERVICES

3048 DORCHESTER DRIVE, MONTGOMERY, AL 36116

334-356-7162




Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
