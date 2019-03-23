|
|
Dora Pratt Haas
Montgomery - Dora Pratt Smith Haas, a lifelong resident of Montgomery, AL., died on March 20, 2019, after a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with the Reverend Robert Wisnewski, Jr., officiating. Visitation prior to the service will begin at 2:00 p.m. in the Parish Hall. She was preceded in death by her husband Henry Paul Haas and her brother, Junius Bragg Smith, Jr. She is survived by her son Dr. Robert Gunter Haas and his wife Sheila Noelle Young Haas and their children Virginia Ann Haas, Noelle Pratt Haas and Robert Gunter Haas, Jr. and her daughter, Josephine Pratt Haas Eskridge and her husband William Inge Eskridge and their children William Inge Eskridge, Jr., Dora Gunter Eskridge and Robert Haas Eskridge. The daughter of the late Josephine Barnes and Junius Bragg Smith, she is descended from Daniel Pratt, founder of Prattville, who built the town's historic cotton gin factory, an iconic landmark in downtown Prattville. Her interests and activities included membership in the Montgomery County Historical Society, the National Society of Colonial Dames of America, Board member of the Montgomery Humane Society, the Antiquarian Society, Board member of the Montgomery Ballet and Junior League of Montgomery. She led a full and fruitful life having been gifted with many attributes and talents. Her love of flowers was evident in the beautiful arrangements she created for St. John's Altar. Her vibrant personality, grace and charm will long be remembered by her family, friends and all who crossed her path. Pall Bearers will be Bruce Johnson Downey III, William A. Gunter IV, William Sidney Haynes, George Edmund Jordan, Jr., Thomas Seay Lawson, Jr., Harry Houghton Smith, Charles Rogers Trotman and Fred White Tyson.The family would like to express their gratitude for the loving care provided by caregivers, Mary Sanders, Bertha Batts and their brother, James Davis and to the Staff of John Knox at Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 113 Madison Ave. Montgomery, AL 36104 or the Montgomery Humane Society, 1150 John Overton Drive, Montgomery, Al 36110 or to the .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 23, 2019