Brookside Funeral Home
3360 Brookside Dr.
Millbrook, AL 36054
334-285-7442
Doris Ann (Casey) Clark

Doris Ann (Casey) Clark Obituary
Doris Ann (Casey) Clark

Millbrook - Doris Ann (Casey) Clark, age 84, a resident of Millbrook, AL passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer Lee Casey and Eugenia Bryan Casey, her husband, John Herbert Clark Sr., and two sisters, Bobby Pilkington and Melba Lovelady. She is survived by her loving family - daughter Pam Raymond; sons Johnny Clark, Bryan Clark (Cindy) & David Clark; brothers James Casey (Mayo) & Billy Casey (Mary); grandchildren Mitchell Beasley, Matthew Raymond, Kristina Day, John H. Clark III, Laura Quarles, Casey Clark, Cameron Clark, Carson Clark, Cole Clark, Conner Clark, & Corbin Clark; great-grandchildren Niiyo Day, Andrew Day, Andrew Clark, Johnny Clark, Chase Clark, Brandon Beasley, Ella Brook Beasley, Bailey Quarles, Bethanny Quarles & Joseph Clark and Dolly, her fur-baby.

Doris led a very fulfilling and active life and was married to John Clark, her high school sweetheart, for 59 years. She retired from Regions Bank after a 25-year career where she attained the position of Vice President in the Data Processing Department. Throughout her life, she was very involved in many clubs, volunteer efforts, and church activities. Of her numerous hobbies, she particularly enjoyed traveling. A great accomplishment of hers was traveling to all fifty states with her soulmate (Graddy). She was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Millbrook where she attended for over 40 years. Outside of church and traveling, you could often find her participating in one of numerous clubs and committees. She loved going to plays, concerts, and especially enjoyed lunch dates and various activities with her friends. A dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family more than anything else and she was affectionately known as Grammy. From holidays to Alabama football games, she never missed an opportunity to get the family together. Doris was an amazing, classy Southern lady. Grammy was a great example of a life well lived and will truly be missed.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Millbrook United Methodist Church, 3350 Edgewood Rd. Millbrook, AL with Rev. Jerry May officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment will be a private family burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Millbrook United Methodist Church, 3350 Edgewood Road, Millbrook, AL 36054. Brookside Funeral Home, Millbrook, AL directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
