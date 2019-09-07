Services
Ridout's-Brown-Service Prattville Chapel
347 East Main Street
Prattville, AL 36067
(334) 365-5982
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Ridout's-Brown-Service Prattville Chapel
347 East Main Street
Prattville, AL 36067
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Rocky Hill Cemetery
Autaugaville, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Blake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Hitt Blake


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Hitt Blake Obituary
Doris Hitt Blake

Prattville - Doris Hitt Blake, 95, passed away peacefully Friday August 30th, 2019. Doris was born in Birmingham, AL on November 9, 1923 to Leonard Kiah Hitt and Ethelle Burns Hitt. She was preceded in death by her husband: William Howell Blake and a daughter Janet Blake Brewer, brothers: Leonard Charles Hitt, and Richard Thomas Hitt, and sister: Nelda Hitt Price. She is survived by her sister: Patricia Hitt Walters, her children: Norman Wade (Barbara) Blake, Richard Warren Blake and Kathryn Blake Lester. Grandchildren: William Michael Lester and Kimberly Ann Lester, Step-Grandchildren: Joseph (Kristy) Brewer and their children, Jeffrey Brewer and his daughter. After graduation from Hicks Memorial High School in Autaugaville, Al Doris attended Art school and Howard College which is now Samford University. She worked for Robert Mitchell photography prior to marriage and children. Later in life she worked and retired from Bromberg's & Company in Birmingham. She is a member of Dawson Memorial Baptist Church in Homewood, AL. Doris enjoyed her final years living in Indianapolis, IN where her daughter and granddaughter also reside. Doris was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, Grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. She never grew too old to make new friends! She is loved and will be missed by all! A visitation will be held at Ridout's Prattville Chapel Saturday September 7th from 9:00 am until 10:30 am. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am in Rocky Hill Cemetery in Autaugaville , AL. The family recommends in lieu of flowers donations be made to Meals on Wheels POB 320189 Birmingham, AL 35232-0189. Mowjeffco.org
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now