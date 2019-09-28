|
Doris Hitt Blake
Prattville - Doris Hitt Blake, 95, passed away peacefully Friday August 30th, 2019. Doris was born in Birmingham, AL on November 9, 1923 to Leonard Kiah Hitt and Ethelle Burns Hitt. She was preceded in death by her husband: William Howell Blake and a daughter Janet Blake Brewer, brothers: Leonard Charles Hitt, and Richard Thomas Hitt, and sister: Nelda Hitt Price. She is survived by her sister: Patricia Hitt Walters, her children: Norman Wade (Barbara) Blake, Richard Warren Blake and Kathryn Blake Lester. Grandchildren: William Michael Lester and Kimberly Ann Lester, Step-Grandchildren: Joseph (Kristy) Brewer and their children, Jeffrey Brewer and his daughter. After graduation from Hicks Memorial High School in Autaugaville, Al Doris attended Art school and Howard College which is now Samford University. She worked for Robert Mitchell photography prior to marriage and children. Later in life she worked and retired from Bromberg's & Company in Birmingham. She is a member of Dawson Memorial Baptist Church in Homewood, AL. Doris enjoyed her final years living in Indianapolis, IN where her daughter and granddaughter also reside. Doris was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, Grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. She never grew too old to make new friends! She is loved and will be missed by all! A visitation was held at Ridout's Prattville Chapel Saturday September 7th from 9:00 am until 10:30 am. Graveside services were held at 11:00 am in Rocky Hill Cemetery in Autaugaville, AL. The family recommends in lieu of flowers donations be made to Meals on Wheels POB 320189 Birmingham, AL 35232-0189. Mowjeffco.org
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 28, 2019