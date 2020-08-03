Doris Lynette Matthews McLaran



Doris Lynette Matthews McLaran, 93, passed away Aug.1, 2020. She is survived by daughter Emily Johnson, grandson AJ(April) Johnson, grandchildren Brooke, Kyree, and Hayden, plus many other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, Aug 7 at Hendersonville Memory Gardens from 11:30 to 1:30 with funeral following at 1:30. Burial will be at Springhill Cemetery in Nashville after the service. Memorial gifts can be made to Hendersonville Homebound Meals.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store