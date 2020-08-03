1/
Doris Lynette Matthews McLaran
Springhill Cemeter - 2020
Doris Lynette Matthews McLaran

Doris Lynette Matthews McLaran, 93, passed away Aug.1, 2020. She is survived by daughter Emily Johnson, grandson AJ(April) Johnson, grandchildren Brooke, Kyree, and Hayden, plus many other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, Aug 7 at Hendersonville Memory Gardens from 11:30 to 1:30 with funeral following at 1:30. Burial will be at Springhill Cemetery in Nashville after the service. Memorial gifts can be made to Hendersonville Homebound Meals.




Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Hendersonville Memory Gardens, Funeral Home, & Cremation Center
AUG
7
Funeral
01:30 PM
Hendersonville Memory Gardens, Funeral Home, & Cremation Center
AUG
7
Burial
Springhill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hendersonville Memory Gardens, Funeral Home, & Cremation Center
353 E Main Street
Hendersonville, TN 37075
615-824-3855
