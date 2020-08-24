Doris Weaver Robertson Gifford



Marietta - Doris Weaver Robertson Gifford, a Greatest Generation Woman Pioneer born in 1925, peacefully passed on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the age of 95.



Born in Talladega, AL, she first married "Robbie" William Carlton Robertson, a handsome World War II sailor. They settled in Montgomery, AL where they raised their daughter, Gail Robertson Bailey. Doris distinguished herself by becoming one of the first female Certified Public Accountants in the State of Alabama.



After losing "Robbie" and working in private practice, Doris served as a senior managing auditor with the State of Alabama from which she retired. She met Francis H. Gifford, a Veteran of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam, in Montgomery. They put down new roots in Gulf Breeze, Florida and enjoyed many joy filled years of senior golf, friends, and traveling before Frank passed.



She is survived by her daughter Gail Robertson Bailey and grandson Erik Ryan Bailey, both of Marietta, as well as her niece Dianne Liles Griswold of Montgomery.



Due to Covid, Doris was buried in a private ceremony.









