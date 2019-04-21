Services
Phillips-Riley Funeral Home
2284 West Fairview Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 263-0477
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Phillips-Riley Funeral Home
2284 West Fairview Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36108
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
True Divine Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
True Divine Baptist Church
Doriscene Taylor Obituary
Doriscene Taylor

Montgomery - Mrs. Doriscene Taylor, a resident of Montgomery, AL departed this life on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11:00AM from True Divine Baptist Church (Troy Hwy),Rev. Steven Huntley, Pastor and Rev. John Taylor, Officiating. Mrs. Taylor will lie in state one hour prior to services, Phillips-Riley Funeral Home, Directing. Public viewing will be held on Sunday, April 21, 2019, from 1pm-5pm from Phillips- Riley Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 21, 2019
