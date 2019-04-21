|
Doriscene Taylor
Montgomery - Mrs. Doriscene Taylor, a resident of Montgomery, AL departed this life on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11:00AM from True Divine Baptist Church (Troy Hwy),Rev. Steven Huntley, Pastor and Rev. John Taylor, Officiating. Mrs. Taylor will lie in state one hour prior to services, Phillips-Riley Funeral Home, Directing. Public viewing will be held on Sunday, April 21, 2019, from 1pm-5pm from Phillips- Riley Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 21, 2019