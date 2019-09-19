Services
Charter Funeral Home
2521 Highway 31
Calera, AL 35040
(205) 621-0800
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Highlands, Chapel at Grants Mills campus
4700 Highlands Way
Birmingham, AL
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of the Highlands, Chapel at Grants Mills campus
4700 Highlands Way
Birmingham, AL
View Map
Dorothy Ann Martin
Dorothy Ann Martin

Alabaster - Dorothy Ann Martin, age 61, transitioned from this life on September 16, 2019, in Alabaster, AL. Loving memories of her will forever be cherished by her stepmother, Josephine Rankin, stepfather, Edward (Johngalene) Mastin, Sr. (Montgomery, AL); her children Kimberly (Bryan) Rogers (Alabaster, AL), Howard (Courtney) Martin, Jr. (Marietta, GA) and Quamesia "Mimi" (Earnest Long) Martin (Montgomery, AL); and, her siblings Bridgette Carter, Edward (Vickie) Mastin, Jr., Earnest Donnell Mitchell "Rabbit", Terroyl Rankin, Wade (Elaine) Rankin, Brent (Serena) Rankin, Earnest Rankin, Jr. and Dr. Mishonda (Steve) Mosley.

Memorial services for Dorothy will be held at the Church of the Highlands, Chapel at Grants Mills campus (4700 Highlands Way, Birmingham, AL 35210) on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 19, 2019
