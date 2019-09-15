|
Dorothy Bowman Franklin
Wetumpka - Dorothy Bowman Franklin, 83, a native of Cherokee, North Carolina, died at her Wetumpka home on Thursday, September 12, 2019, after a long, rich life. She is preceded in death by many relatives including her father and mother, Leroy and Grace (Rose) Bowman. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Donald Coy Franklin; son, Bo (Anne) Britt; step-son, Donny (Retta) Franklin; grandchildren, Tommy Britt, Christy Britt, Jake (Kristy) Franklin, Jeremy (Amy) Franklin, Caleb Franklin, Kara Lewis, and great-grandchildren, Alayna, Gideon, Nathanael, Annalise, Alexander, Gabriel, and Elias Franklin, and Dorsey Lewis. She is also survived by her sister, Jean Ward; nieces, Donna Jo Massie, and Lou Bowman; nephews, Joey Tortorici, and Kenneth Lee; great-nephew, Clay Proctor, and her caregiver and friend of many years, Diane Snider.
Dorothy, known by her friends as Dot, was a New Year's Day baby born into the Cherokee Nation, the first baby born in the reservation's new hospital. She graduated as valedictorian of her class there and earned her business degree at Troy University. Her career with the Bell System Companies, where she rose to the position of network manager, spanned 33 years and included responsibility for the 911 conversion of all South Alabama central offices.
Besides the loving care she afforded her family, Dot selflessly served others in her church and community. For many years she oversaw memorial donations for her Trinity Episcopal congregation, and she helped to establish the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in Tallassee, Alabama. Working with the court system, she touched countless young lives through volunteering with the Juvenile Conference Committee, and she took an active part in the BellSouth Pioneers service organization.
Dot saw the potential and brought out the best in each person she met, leaving each one feeling uniquely special. With her quiet strength and unending grace, she gave those who knew and loved her an example of a life well lived, an example well worth following.
Visitation will take place at Trinity Episcopal Church in Wetumpka, Alabama, at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019. A memorial service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with burial to follow at Pine View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tommy Britt, Caleb Franklin, Jake Franklin, Jeremy Franklin, Roger Franklin, Mark Harris, Clay Proctor, and Joey Tortorici. The family wishes to thank the many friends and relatives who have treasured Dot through the years. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Parkinson Research Foundation. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 15, 2019