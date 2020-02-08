|
Dorothy Gaskell
Montgomery - Dorothy Dale Gaskell, age 95, passed away on February 7, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded by her husband, James Shields Gaskell, Jr. She is survived by her daughters Dale Drinkard, Bobbie Harris (Mark) and Lauri Jordan (Randy); her brother John Dale (Genelle). She dearly loved her grandchildren: Jeff Harris (Kelly), Taylor Jordan Knight (Brett), John Harris (Lauren), Katherine Jordan and Virginia Jordan and her great grandchildren Jordan and Maggie Knight. The family would also like to thank her devoted care giver, Jane Meriwether. Dot was born in Montgomery, Alabama, to J.C. and Carrie Dale. She attended Sidney Lanier High School, the University of Alabama and Huntington College. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Montgomery. We her family give pause to remember and to thank God for His gift of our Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. A visitation is set for Monday, Feb. 10, 1:00 p.m. at Leak Memory Chapel with a graveside memorial service at 2:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Montgomery or .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020