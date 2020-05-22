Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Dorothy J. Defee "Dot" Lamica

Dorothy J. Defee "Dot" Lamica Obituary
Dorothy "Dot" J. Defee Lamica

Montgomery - Dorothy "Dot" J. Defee Lamica passed away on May 20, 2020, after a short illness. She was born on October 12, 1941, and served in the banking industry most of her life. Visitation will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Leak Memory Chapel with a Chapel Service at 2:00pm. She will be laid to rest at Memorial Gardens following the service. She was preceded in death by her parents, Berry & Louise Jacks; children, Stanley Lynn Jacks and Paula Shanelle Defee, all of Montgomery. Survivors include her daughter, Christy Defee of Notasulga, AL; grandson, Jamon Defee of El Paso, TX; granddaughter, Cierra LaFlex of Montgomery; 2 great granddaughters, Kailey Defee and Rilynn Jackson; sister, Virginia "Ginger" Herbert of Easley, SC; niece, Hayley Moses (Boyce) and family of Vale, NC; nephew, Justin Herbert of Spokane, WA. Condolences may be sent to 6959 Tallapoosa St., Notasulga, AL 36866 or online at www.Leak-mc.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 22 to May 24, 2020
