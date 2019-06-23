|
|
Dorothy J. Hartzog
Montgomery - Dorothy J. Hartzog, 84, entered into eternal peace on Friday, June 21, 2019. Dot was born on October 7, 1934, daughter of the late Clarence & Eva Johnson. Dot was a very kind and gentle soul; she had a loving and generous heart, and was always giving to others. She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her three children, Debbie Head (Stan), Steve Hartzog (Kathy); Dean Hartzog, all of Montgomery, Alabama; five grandchildren, Alison Head, Brian Head (Heidi), Melissa Morrow (Ryan), Kent Hartzog (Anna), Mary Owen Harrison (Caleb); and four great grandchildren, Kylie & Kayden Morrow, Owen Hartzog, and Owen Harrison. She was preceded in death by her husband, Owen G. Hartzog, Jr; her parents, and her brother, Gene Johnson. Friends and relatives are invited for a visitation held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 10:00-11:00am at Leak Memory Chapel in Montgomery. Graveside services will follow at 2:00pm at Pineview Memory Gardens in Selma, Alabama, with Rev. Rhon Carleton, officiating. A special thank you to all the nurses and staff at Crowne Health & Rehab for their excellent care these past few years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Frazer United Methodist Church In Christ Way or the .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 23, 2019