Dorothy Kennedy

Dorothy KennedyMontgomery - Kennedy, Dorothy M. (Miss Dot): Ms. Dot took her last step on this earth and her first step in heaven on June 21, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family and her wonderful caregivers. She was born on February 25, 1934 in Dozier, Al to the late Mr. & Mrs. Mallie J. Sasser of Brantley, Al. She attended Brantley High School and in 1952 she was the President of the Brantley High School Beta Club. As a young woman she worked many jobs. When her and her husband moved to Montgomery, Al, she worked at Capital City Cleaners, Hollywood Candy Company, Nolan Electric Company and finally with the Revenue Department with the State of Alabama where she retired after 23 years of service. She was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church since 1961. She was an active member in the Jack Campton Sunday School class and also the Lamplighters Senior Group. She had a servant's heart and, in that capacity, she would cook meals for different lunches for the church and the people in her community. She was always a very active person and loved to work with flowers at her church and in her yard. She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel W. Kennedy of Montgomery, Al whom she was married to for 52 years and her sister Lavada N. Wood of Pleasant Home, Al. She is survived by her daughters; Cheryl Linto (Steve) Montgomery, Al; Lynn Cagle (Derek) Opelika, Al; grandchildren; Becky Linto Baggett (Clarence Smitherman); Sarah Linto Rea Browder (Stephen) Hayneville, Al. Audra Graham (Harvard) Auburn, Al; Morgan Cagle (Scott Adams) Birmingham, Al. Great grandchildren; Chase Rea, Kennedy Baggett, Walker Browder, John Browder and Davis Graham. Her sister Julia Sasser Prescott, Montgomery, Al. Her niece JoAnn Wood Dorman, Pleasant Home, Al. Her nephews; Tony Wood (Pleasant Home, Al.); Robert Prescott (Montgomery, Al.) and several great nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM with a visitation 1 hour prior at Leak Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or if you would like to make a memorial contribution to her church; Fairview United Methodist Church, 5500 Old Selma Road, Montgomery, Al 36108. Ms. Dot's family would like to thank all of her caregivers who so tenderly took care of her as if she were their mother and to Kindred Hospice.