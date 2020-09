Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy L. Wright



Clanton - Dorothy L. Wright was born August 19,1930 She passed away September 8, 2020 at Hatley Health Care in Clanton, AL. at the wonderfull age of 90



Graveside service will be held September 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Salem Church of Christ Cemetery in Honoraville, AL.



Agee Brother's Funeral Home Directing, 907 Samaria Road, Clanton, AL. 35045. 205-755-5075









