Dorothy LaSaine
1927 - 2020
Dorothy LaSaine

Montgomery - LASAINE, Dorothy Bogan, 93, at Baptist South Hospital, Montgomery, of COVID-19 related respiratory failure. A Savannah GA native, she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Library Science from the Colored Normal Industrial, Agricultural and Mechanical College of South Carolina (now South Carolina State University, Orangeburg) and a Master of Library Science Degree from The Catholic University of America (Washington, DC). During her professional career, she worked as a children's librarian in a public library and in the DC Public School System, and as a technical librarian and library administrator with the US Dept. of Commerce and the US Army Corps of Engineers. In 1950 she married John T. LaSaine of Charleston, SC, and the couple resided in Washington, DC until his death in 2001. They had two children, son John T., Jr., a Montgomery resident, and daughter Rhonda M. LaSaine Boutté, who died in 1982. In addition to her son, Mrs. LaSaine is survived by her elder sister, Kathryn Bogan Johnson, of Tybee Island, GA; her brother Walter J. Bogan, Jr., of Gouldboro, ME; and numerous other relatives. She will be interred in Washington with a graveside memorial service alongside her late husband and daughter at a date to be determined.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
White Chapel-Greenwood Funeral Home
909 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342723181
