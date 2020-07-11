Dorothy Moberly



Montgomery - Dorothy Young Moberly, 85, of Montgomery "graduated to glory" on Wednesday, July 8, to join her lifelong partner and soulmate, Howard "Dean" Moberly, who preceded her in death March 9, 2013. Dorothy was a devoted follower of the Lord Jesus Christ and a faithful member of the University Church of Christ. She was a 1959 graduate of Abilene Christian University where she met and married Dean. Although Dean and Dorothy did not have children of their own, they used their resources to help and support several young people in attaining a Christian education, something they highly valued for themselves. The couple also had a generous heart for aiding the less fortunate and for Christian world mission efforts.



Special appreciation is due the following: Marjorie Mitchell who has been Dorothy's devoted companion and caregiver, close family friends, Don McLeod and Dan Garrett, and to numerous other friends who have visited her, prayed for her, and aided in her care. During the final weeks of her life she was lovingly served by SouthernCare New Beacon Hospice.



Arrangements are being made with Alabama Heritage Funeral Home for a private service. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to the "Dean and Dorothy Moberly Endowed Scholarship Fund" at Abilene Christian University. (Gifts for the endowed scholarship fund may be mailed to: The ACU Foundation, ACU, Box 29200, Abilene, TX 79699.)









