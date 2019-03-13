|
|
Dorothy Nell Williams
- - Dorothy Nell Williams 88, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. Funeral service will be held at Prattville Memorial Chapel on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 12:00 p.m with Nephew and Pastor, Will Dismukes officiating. Burial will follow at Prattville Memory Gardens with Prattville Memorial directing. Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters. She is survived by one son, Jerry Potter; one sister, Ruth Elizabeth Williams; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Pallbearers will be Bobby Williams, Leslie Williams, Rex Williams, Chad Williams, Ricky Missildine and Jimmie Wyatt. The family will receive friends at Prattville Memorial on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 13, 2019