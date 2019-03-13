Services
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Nell Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Nell Williams Obituary
Dorothy Nell Williams

- - Dorothy Nell Williams 88, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. Funeral service will be held at Prattville Memorial Chapel on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 12:00 p.m with Nephew and Pastor, Will Dismukes officiating. Burial will follow at Prattville Memory Gardens with Prattville Memorial directing. Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters. She is survived by one son, Jerry Potter; one sister, Ruth Elizabeth Williams; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Pallbearers will be Bobby Williams, Leslie Williams, Rex Williams, Chad Williams, Ricky Missildine and Jimmie Wyatt. The family will receive friends at Prattville Memorial on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now