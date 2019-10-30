|
|
Dorothy Richardson
Montgomery - Dorothy Loretta Richardson, 87, resident of Montgomery, Al., passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at her home with her family at her side. Services for Dorothy will be Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Leak Memory Chapel with the visitation one hour prior. Dot was a graduate of Lanier High School in 1950. She worked for the Department of Air Force for 25 years of service ending her career as a computer systems analyst. She performed high level system security for the Department of Defense and was part of the review team for the Space Shuttle software. Dot was an avid reader known for her intelligence and sweet nature. Survivors are her son, Michael Steven Barefield; daughter, Karen McCaa; daughter in law Vivian Barefield; grandchildren, Michael Shannon Barefield, Jacob Jackson McCaa, Joshua Trent McCaa, Zachary Alexander McCaa; great grandchildren, Rachel Ashlyn Barefield and Michael Aiden Barefield; and sisters, Betty Barnes and Margaret Heatherly.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019