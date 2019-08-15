|
Dorothy Smith
Montgomery - Smith, Dorothy Rocarek, 89, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She was a lifetime resident of the Nashville area until 2006, when she moved to Montgomery, AL. Dorothy was also a member of the Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her first husband, George Rocarek and second husband, Clifton Smith; daughter, Cynthia Rocarek; and sisters and brothers. Dorothy is survived by her son, Wayne Rocarek (Glenda) of Hendersonville, TN; daughter, Sherry Johnson (David) of Montgomery, AL; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM at Leak Memory Chapel. Graveside services will be on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 2:30PM at Springhill Cemetery in Nashville, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the in memory of Dorothy Rocarek Smith.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 15, 2019