Dorothy Spence Browning
Montgomery - Dorothy Browning passed away in Montgomery, Alabama, at the age of 97. Dorothy Katherine Spence Browning was born January 2, 1922, in Great Falls, Montana, and grew up on an apple orchard in Glenn's Ferry, Idaho. After attending college at the University of Idaho, she taught at a one-room school in a remote location in Idaho. When WWII broke out Mrs. Browning, along with 100,000 other women, joined the WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) which was attached to the US Navy. Mrs. Browning served in a number of locations as a Second-Class Yeoman until she married John H. Browning, Jr. who was a Marine and had returned from battles on Guadalcanal and Okinawa during WWII. They soon moved to Alabama with their young son where she lived for more than 70 years. Mrs. Browning was active in her community and the Perry Hill United Methodist Church where she was one of the initial members. Mrs. Browning's husband, John H. Browning,Jr., died in 2002. Mrs. Browning is survived by her sons, Philip Browning (Claire), Steven Browning (Linda); her daughter, Katherine Ertell (Keith); grandson, John Browning; granddaughter, Elizabeth Abney; grandniece, Cindy Joiner Ard; grandnephew, Bob Joiner; four great granddaughters; brother, Clark Spence and a sister, Wilma Long. Judy Browning, Joe and Ramona Smith and other Perry Hill Church members were true friends and made her last few years much more meaningful.
A private Celebration of Life for her family and close friends will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 4, 2019