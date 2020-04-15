|
Dorothy T. Huss
Faulkton, SD - Dorothy Huss, 97, Faulkton, SD, passed away April 6, 2020 in Faulkton.
Dorothy T. Peek, daughter of James and Winnie "Alma" (Hubbard) Peek, was born in Montgomery, Alabama on November 30, 1922.
Survivors include her children: Jim (Maria) Huss, Margie (Bob) Lindbloom, David, Ted Huss, Ann (Doug) Mollman; daughter-in-law: Patti Huss; brother, William "Fred" (Betty Jo) Peek of Montgomery, AL; and sister-in-law, Shirley Peek of Austin, TX.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020