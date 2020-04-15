Services
Luce Funeral Home - Faulkton
814 St. John Street
Faulkton, SD 57438
605-598-4141
Dorothy T. Huss


1922 - 2020
Dorothy T. Huss Obituary
Dorothy T. Huss

Faulkton, SD - Dorothy Huss, 97, Faulkton, SD, passed away April 6, 2020 in Faulkton.

Dorothy T. Peek, daughter of James and Winnie "Alma" (Hubbard) Peek, was born in Montgomery, Alabama on November 30, 1922.

Survivors include her children: Jim (Maria) Huss, Margie (Bob) Lindbloom, David, Ted Huss, Ann (Doug) Mollman; daughter-in-law: Patti Huss; brother, William "Fred" (Betty Jo) Peek of Montgomery, AL; and sister-in-law, Shirley Peek of Austin, TX.

Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
