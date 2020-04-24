|
|
Dorothy Wilkinson
Montgomery - Dorothy E. Wilkinson, 89 of Montgomery, Alabama entered her eternal home April 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph K. Wilkinson (Sonny), her parents Lawrence and Vera Elsfelder and siblings. Survived by her daughter, Vicki (Wilson) Scott and granddaughter, Ivey Scott who truly loved her "GranDot." Dot is also survived by her nieces and nephews. Dot worked in the Insurance industry for 40 year, retiring from Jinright Turner Insurance & Bonding. A longtime, active member of Frazer Methodist Church. Dot was very involved in her Sunday School class. It was not unusual to find Dot cheering for the Auburn Tigers, whether it be football or basketball as she was quite the lover of sports. With her marvelous outlook on life as well as her positive attitude, she was a friend to everyone and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Dot was the true example of loving and living life to the fullest. She was the happiest when surrounded by her family, especially her granddaughter, Ivey. Special thanks to the entire staff of Hillview Terrace who lovingly cared for "Miss Dot" and as well as Baptist Hospice. A graveside service will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 at Alabama Heritage Cemetery at 10:00 AM with John Ed Mathison officiating. Social distancing will be observed.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 24 to Apr. 30, 2020