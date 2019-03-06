|
Dorris Fisher
Montgomery - Dorris R. Fisher, loving mother of four children, Pamela Ward, Elizabeth Fisher, Jon Fisher and Emily Braswell, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Fisher. The family will receive guests for visitation on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10 AM at Leak Memory Chapel, followed by a Memorial service at 11:00. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2019