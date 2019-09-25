Services
Southern Memorial Funeral Home
3154 Highland Ave
Montgomery, AL 36107
334-271-4404
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Southern Memorial Funeral Home
3154 Highland Ave
Montgomery, AL 36107
Doyle Wayne Free


1950 - 2019
Doyle Wayne Free Obituary
Doyle Wayne Free

Montgomery - Doyle Wayne Free, MSgt. US Air Force, Ret. and resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away on September 21, 2019 at the age of 69 after a long struggle with cancer. He was born on January 10, 1950 in Opp, Alabama. Doyle is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Sylvia Ann Free (Ayers); two children, April Steelman (husband, Shane) and Stephen Free; three grandchildren, Joshua Steelman, Meghan Steelman, and Zachary Steelman; brothers Tony Free (wife, Stacey) and David Free (wife, Tracey); sisters Wilma Wilson and Cindy Taylor (husband, Mark); many nieces, nephews and family members who were very special to him.

Doyle is preceded in death by his parents, Conan Doyle and Peggy Free; his sister and brother in law, Anita and Wes Compton and brother, Jerry Free.

A gathering for family and friends will be held at Southern Memorial, 3154 Highland Ave., Montgomery, AL 36107 on Thursday, September 26th, 2019 at 10:00AM to celebrate Doyle's life.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 25, 2019
