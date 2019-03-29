|
|
Duncan Charles Roberts, Jr.
Prattville - ROBERTS, Duncan Charles, Jr, 84, resident of Prattville, AL, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from Prattville Memorial Chapel at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Roger Parks officiating. Burial will follow at Prattville Memory Gardens with Prattville Memorial directing. Mr. Roberts is preceded in death by his parents, Duncan and Blanche Roberts and brother, Howard Grantham. He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Norma Jean (Collier) Roberts; two daughters, Debbie Weiss and Diana Surles (Ken); three grandchildren, Derek Surles (Rachel), Beau Rushing (Paris) and Laura Tierce (Justin); five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Inez McIntosh and Geneva Jones of Mississippi; sister-in-law, Ann Ushman (Joe); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Mr. Roberts served in the United States Air Force for 21 years. He was Crew Chief for Air Force One during President Kennedy's Administration. He graduated from Troy University with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to s or St. Jude's Children Hospital. The family will receive friends at Prattville Memorial on Saturday one-hour prior to service.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019