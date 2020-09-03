1/
Dwight O. Ray
Dwight O. Ray

Dwight O'Neal Ray, 73, passed away in the Hospice Unit at Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He passed away of non-Covid related illnesses with his close family by his side.

He was born November 12, 1946 in Tuscaloosa County, AL to Mildred Hughes Ray and John O'Neal Ray. He was preceded in death by his parents and his only brother, Dwayne B. Ray.

He is survived by his spouse of 5 ½ years (life partner of 51 ½ years) Sumter (Buddy) Goodwin, stepmother, Gladys M. Ray of Northport, AL and sisters: Linda Ray Brett (John) of Carrollton, TX and their children and grandchildren of Atlanta, GA and Janice Ray Wright of Duncanville, AL. He also leaves to cherish his memory, a niece, Amy Doss Watkins (Jay) and beloved great nieces, Lexi Grace and Elizabeth Kate Watkins, all of Duncanville, AL. He is also survived by brothers-in-law, Dr. Charles D. Goodwin of Dayton, OH and his children and grandchildren and Dr. Donald C. Goodwin (Lil) of Lake Martin, AL and their children and grandchildren.

Dwight was a 1965 graduate of Tuscaloosa County High School and a 1970 graduate of Auburn University with a degree in Business Administration. He spent his professional career in management in the construction industry/

Per his wishes, he was cremated and due to COVID concerns, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.




Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
