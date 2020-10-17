Dwight Richard PentonEquality - Dwight Richard Penton made his journey to his heavenly home, Thursday, October 15, 2020, he was 70 years of age. October was Richard's favorite month, so it seems appropriate that as autumn leaves were beginning to fall, his time with us on earth came to an end. Richard was born in Montgomery, Alabama on January 10, 1950 to Olene Jones Penton and Dwight Moody Penton, both now deceased. Richard is also survived by Betty Davis, Clare D-W Chin and Micah Davis.A graveside service for Richard will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Greenwood Cemetery, Montgomery, Alabama.