Dwight Richard Penton
Dwight Richard Penton

Equality - Dwight Richard Penton made his journey to his heavenly home, Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was 70 years of age. October was Richard's favorite month, so it seems appropriate that as autumn leaves were beginning to fall, his time with us on earth came to an end. Richard was born in Montgomery, Alabama on January 10, 1950 to Olene Jones Penton and Dwight Moody Penton, both now deceased. Richard is survived by his sister, Jane Moody Penton; former wife and life long friend, Betty Davis and her children, Clare D-W Chin and Micah Davis-Wheeler.

Richard was active in his church and a committed Christian. He was involved in the Dixie Lion Club and also supported his alma mater, Troy University. He retired from almost 30 years of service to the State of Alabama and enjoyed retirement at his family home in Equality, Alabama.

A funeral service for Richard will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Leak Memory Chapel, with the visitation 1 hour prior. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Montgomery, Alabama.




Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
OCT
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
