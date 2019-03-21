|
Dyanne Cole
Dauphin Island - Dyanne Bowen Cole, 72, of Dauphin Island, passed away March 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Bowen and Evelyn Campbell. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Billy Cole; daughter, Anita Eaves; brothers, Gary Bowen and David Bowen. She is also survived by one grandson, Bradley McDougle; 3 great grandchildren, Brycen McDougle, Tate McDougle, Selby McDougle and a host of nieces and nephews. A graveside service for Dyanne will be Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2 PM at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be at 1:00 PM at Leak Memory Chapel.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019