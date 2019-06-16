|
E.A. "Tony" Burkhalter, Sr.
Montgomery - E.A. "Tony" Burkhalter, Sr., age 91, of Pike Road, Alabama passed away on Monday June 10, 2019. Tony was born May 25, 1928 in Chilton County, Alabama.
Tony proudly served in the United States Air Force and later retired from the Air National Guard. While serving his country, he was a supervisor for the United States Postal Service and retired in 1992.
He is preceded in death by his father, William Burkhalter; his mother, Laura Howell Burkhalter; his stepmother, Claudia Burkhalter; his sister and brother-in-law, Melba and Jim Hunsinger; his sister-in-law Betty Burkhalter, and his nephew, Hal Burkhalter Ramer.
Tony is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Mary Pettit Burkhalter; his children, Dawn Burkhalter Lyerly (Derk). Tony Burkhalter, Jr., and Dollie Burkhalter; his grandchildren, Jessica Lyerly Harrison (Ryan), Kaitlin Lyerly, Casey Lyerly, Ross Lyerly (Maria), Corey Lyerly, Amanda Godwin May (Chris), Max Burkhalter (Heather), and Anna-Kathryn Nobles; and his great grandchildren, Jacen Harrison, Sophia Harrison, AJ Lyerly, Parker Burkhalter, and Alexis Bowman; his siblings, William "Johnny" Burkhalter, Charlie Burkhalter (Barbara), and Barbara Ramer; his nieces Sheryl Wainwright (Steve) and JoAnn Burkhalter; his nephew, Randy Burkhalter (Tammy); and many extended relatives.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home. A celebration of Tony's life will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Alabama Heritage Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tony's honor to the .
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.AlabamaHeritageFH.com for the Burkhalter family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 16, 2019