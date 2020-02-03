Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Earl Brophy


1941 - 2020
Montgomery - William Earl Brophy, Sr., age 79, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on Sunday February 2, 2020. Mr. Brophy was born January 30, 1941 in Montgomery, Alabama. Earl is survived by; sons E. J. Brophy (Cindy) and Eddie Brophy; sister Carol Waller (Ed), brothers Robert Brophy and Mike Brophy; grandchildren Brooks Brophy and Bailey Brophy. A visitation for Earl will be held at Capitol Heights Baptist Church, 2514 Madison Ave., Montgomery, Alabama on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Following the visitation will be a memorial service with Dr. Dale Huff officiating. Mr. Brophy graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and played football at East Central Junior College as well as the University of Southern Mississippi. Throughout his life he enjoyed sports, especially football, hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed watching his two sons participate in athletics.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Leak-MC.com for the Brophy family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
