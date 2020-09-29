Earl McKinnon Willis, JrMontgomery - Earl McKinnon Willis, Jr. died on September 27, 2020 at the age of 91. Earl was born the eldest son of Earl McKinnon Willis, Sr. and Louise Hoyle Willis on March 20, 1929. He was predeceased by his parents, brother John E. Willis, and his precious wife of 51 years, Gayle Trammell Willis. Survivors include daughter Cindy Thrash (Don), granddaughter Catherine Gayle Fuller (Will), grandson Tripp Thrash, and brother Richard T. Willis, Sr. Earl lived his faithfulness to God, country, and family beautifully. The family will gather for a private graveside service with the Reverend Claude E. McRoberts, III officiating. Memorials may be sent to Harvest Evangelism at 2510 Pepperell Pkwy Opelika 36801.