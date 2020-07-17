Earnest Alvin Bolling
Prattville - Bolling, Earnest Alvin, a resident of Prattville, AL passed away Tuesday July 7th, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother: Zema and Essie Bolling, sister and brother-in-law: Mildred (James) Mathews, two brothers: Robert and Edward Bolling.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years Jean Bolling, children: Debbie (Danny) Bryant, and Tracy (Mike) Baker. His grandchildren: Benjamin (Janyth) Baker, Stephanie (Josh) Bennett, Hunter Bryant, Amanda (Benjamin) Williams and Dania Bryant. Great grandchildren: Merissa Mayhall, Carleigh Baker, McKenzie Bennett, Keegan Bennett, and B.W. Williams. Brothers: Jerry (Delores) Bolling and James Bolling. Sisters: Mary Jane Holley and Sara (Charles) Willis. Brothers-in-law: Ray (Vicki) Hubbard, Robert (Sharon) Hubbard and Michael Hubbard. Sister-in-law: Lynn Hubbard.
Due to the pandemic, the services will be for immediate family only.
The service will be provided via live stream on the Fountain of Grace YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGUQ1ZW07g1FKICaWAJRkTQ
).
For immediate family only, a Chapel service will be held on Saturday July 25th, 2020 at Ridout's Prattville Chapel at 2:00 pm, burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Bolling lived his life for his Lord and Saviour, his family, his country and his church. He was a great husband, father, brother, PawPaw, G-PawPaw, uncle, Papa Al and Chief. He served with the 232nd Air National Guard Combat Communications unit for 31 years. He also served in many capacities at Fountain of Grace Church for 55 years. He mentored new brothers and sisters in Christ, helping them grow in their faith. He faithfully served his God and his family until he went home.
Donations may be made to the building fund at Fountain of Grace Church in his honor.