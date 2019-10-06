|
Earnest Fussell
Montgomery - Earnest Carl Fussell, 87, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed from this life to eternal life on Oct. 3, 2019 at his residence. A funeral service will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at Dalraida Baptist Church at 2pm with Rev. Rick Evans officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:30 pm. Military honors will be presented graveside at Greenwood Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Jean Fussell of Montgomery; a son, Steve Fussell (Marie) of Montgomery; a daughter, Sandra Thomas (Wayne) of Prattville; daughter-in-law, Latrell Fussell, of Prattville; brother Paul Fussell and sister Louvon Glover, both of Montgomery; step-sister, Dorothy Wilson of Georgiana; four grandchildren, Hope Gallant (Matt), Adam Thomas, Brook Mills (Chris), and Matthew Thomas (Christine); and seven great grandchildren.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Oct. 6, 2019