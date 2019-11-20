|
Ed Alford, Jr.
Ed Alford, Jr. is the best man I have ever known. He was born on December 23, 1946 at 6:25 a.m., the only child of Snookie & Madis Alford of Pike Road, AL. Ed leaves behind his devoted wife, Tommi Lee, son Matt & daughter in law Cassandra. Ed also has 3 bonus granddaughters, Chloe, Macy & Jordan and a bonus great granddaughter, Loryn. We all adored him, loved him and will miss him terribly! Ed also leaves behind a daughter Lynn & a son Tom who were from a previous marriage.
In Ed's younger days he rode bulls, played football, jumped out of airplanes & went into law enforcement....what was he thinking!?
Ed was a 1965 graduate of Sidney Lanier High School & attended Troy State University. In 1969, he joined the Montgomery Police Department and rose through the ranks to Deputy Chief when he retired in 1989. His favorite time at the department was when he was Chief of Detectives. Ed was a graduate of the 126th Session FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA. He was also trained in explosive disposal & weapons of mass destruction as well as being a certified firearms instructor. Needless to say, he loved law enforcement & all things that went boom! Ed also carried honorable service with the Alabama National Guard 20th Special Forces Airborne Unit.
After his retirement from the police department, he went to work as the Director of Security for Baptist Health and worked there until his 2nd retirement in 2013. Ed was a born leader and was a highly regarded & well respected man. He could handle any situation with the greatest of ease.
Ed was all things outdoors! He loved hunting, fishing & golf and shared his passion for all three with his son Matt. He was the best father ever & always set the right example for Matt. Ed was present for all events involving Matt including serving on the board at Hooper Academy where Matt attended school. He & Matt were extremely close & Ed was so proud of Matt and always called Matt his "hero". Matt is left with some wonderful memories of a wonderful Dad!
Ed and I were made for each other...our marriage was strong as well as our love for each other. We were each other's best friend. We were always together and that's how we liked it.
Later in our marriage, Ed had slowed down with the hunting, but still loved being outdoors. We bought a motor home & had years and years of fun camping and making great memories. We especially loved being near the rivers & of course, Ed would always fish. I am so thankful we did this, he loved it so. Ed Alford, I love you with all of me and you made my life perfect! Your baby, Tommi Lee.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Pintlala Baptist Church, 73 Federal Road, Hope Hull, AL with Rev. Gary Burton officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to services.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to the in Ed's memory.
Brookside Funeral Home of Millbrook, AL directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019