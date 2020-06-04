Eddie Johnson
Montgomery - Johnson, Mr. Eddie, A resident of Montgomery, AL departed this life on Monday, June 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00AM from Phillips-Riley Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Andrew White, officiating. Mr. Johnson will lie in repose on Friday June 5, 2020 from 1-6PM at Phillips-Riley Funeral Home.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.